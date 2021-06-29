Mahindra XUV700 Teased With Segment-Largest Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra XUV700 will likely go on sale around October 2021 in India and is expected to be based on an updated monocoque platform

In the last few days, Mahindra & Mahindra has been teasing some of the vital elements of the upcoming XUV700. Following the teaser of the booster headlamps, the homegrown passenger UV manufacturer has released a teaser video showcasing the panoramic sunroof of the three-row and it even went on to reveal the measurements 1360 mm x 870 mm.

The panoramic sunroof, dubbed the skyroof, is said to be the largest in the segment. The Mahindra XUV700 has long been expected to enter the Indian market around October 2021 but the ongoing teaser campaign indicates that the unveil could be sooner than expected and some media outlets claim that it could be as early as next month.

Mahindra officially announced the XUV700 nameplate for the production three-row SUV a few months ago and it took a lot of people by surprise. The XUV700 was previously believed to be the next generation XUV500, however, it turns out to be a whole different story. The existing XUV500 will temporarily be discontinued following the debut of the XUV700, only to return as a five-seater mid-size SUV in early 2024.

Based on the re-engineered version of SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform, it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and others. The XUV700 though will be more upright both on the inside and out and it will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations. A 2.2-litre diesel and new 2.0-litre petrol are expected to be made available.

A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be present while an all-wheel-drive system will be offered in the top-spec variants. Compared to the XUV500, the Mahindra XUV700 will have a host of visual updates including a redesigned front grille, headlamps, bumpers, tail lamps and new LED Daytime Running Lights.

It also features flush-fitting type door handles, and a prominent kink when viewed from the sides. The interior is a thorough overhaul with the presence of a dual-screen layout (one for touchscreen infotainment system and the other for digital instrumentation), flat-bottom steering wheel, different drive modes, cruise control, ADAS-based assistive features and so on.