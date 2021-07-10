Mahindra XUV700 Teased With Segment-First Smart Door Handles

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to enter showrooms around October 2021 and its global premiere could happen in the coming weeks

Mahindra & Mahindra has continued teasing the upcoming XUV700 on its social media handles. In addition to the segment-largest panoramic sunroof, overspeeding safety technology and booster headlamps, the brand has now revealed the Smart Door Handles. It is yet another segment-first feature from Mahindra and it has certainly taken inspiration from high-end luxury cars.

What has been dubbed the Smart Door Handles opens up when the SUV is unlocked in a pop-out fashion. The Mahindra XUV700 ditches the cheetah-claw inspired door handles in the XUV500 for a more upmarket pop-out unit. The SUV will be available in six- and seven-seater configurations, and is based on an updated monocoque chassis.

It is expected to have bigger proportions than the existing XUV500 and the exterior takes an evolutionary approach comparatively. The Mahindra XUV700 will be positioned above the XUV500 and it holds plenty of significance for the brand’s volume sales in the premium space. The global premiere of the XUV700 will more likely take place in the coming weeks.

The XUV700 appears to enter dealerships around October 2021 and it will have a redesigned front fascia comprising sharper headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, restyled bumper, wider central air intake, new grille with vertical slats, and so on. Other highlights are a large greenhouse, a prominent kink when viewed from the sides, and chromed window line.

It will also be equipped with a set of newly designed alloy wheels, brand new LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper compared to the XUV500. The cabin takes a radical approach as it is quite possibly the most upscale ever sanctioned on a Mahindra vehicle. The large touchscreen infotainment and the full-digital instrument cluster make for a more upmarket approach with less use of physical buttons.

In addition, it will be packed with ADAS-based safety and assistive tech. Under the bonnet, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol will be responsible for a class-leading power output of 200 horsepower while a 2.2-litre diesel will produce around 185 horsepower. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be on offer with AWD in the top-spec trims.