Mahindra XUV700 Spied Undisguised At Chakan Plant; Debut Soon

Mahindra XUV700 will likely make its global debut soon in India before going on sale around October this year

Pictures claimed to be shot at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Chakan near Pune have come up on the internet and they give us a detailed look into the exterior of the XUV700. The three-row SUV is scheduled to make its global debut soon in India before going on sale around October and reservations could begin in the coming weeks.

Mahindra & Mahindra has been running the teaser campaign for the upcoming SUV over the last few weeks revealing some of its key features. Firstly, let us dive deep into the spy images! The front fascia of the XUV700 wearing brown shade comprises vertical grille slats, a prominent headlamp cluster with C-Shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, thick black grille surrounds, and a wide central air inlet in the lower bumper.

Other highlights in the Mahindra XUV700 are angular fog lamps, skid plates up front and rear, chromed window line, pronounced wheel arch cladding, sporty alloy wheels, raked front windshield, large windows, a noticeable kink along the sides, pop-out door handles, and grey roof rails. The large greenhouse should ensure a roomy cabin for the occupants as the XUV700 will be offered in six- and seven-seat options.

At the rear, high mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, sculpted tailgate, sharp-looking wraparound LED tail lamps, etc can be seen. The XUV700 will rival against a host of seven-seaters including Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the highly competitive segment and is based on the updated monocoque chassis derived from the existing XUV500.

The interior will be a radical departure compared to the XUV500 as a dual-screen layout will be at the centre of the action (one for a large touchscreen and the other for digital instrumentation). The equipment list will boast the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, ADAS-based safety and assistive systems, light-coloured seats with adjustable headrests, wireless charger, booster auto headlamps, air purifier, personalised safety alerts, a flat-bottom steering wheel, multiple airbags and a lot more.

As for the performance, a 2.2-litre four-pot mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mFalcon turbo petrol will be utilised. The former will produce around 185 horsepower while the latter is expected to churn out around 200 hp – both highest in the segment. In the images, you can readily see the plug-in hybrid provision too hinting that a separate variant focussing more on fuel economy could be offered at the time of launch.

A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be available with top-spec variants providing an all-wheel-drive configuration.