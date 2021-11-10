Mahindra XUV700 Scores 5-Star Safety Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP has published the crash test report of Mahindra XUV700, which has managed to score a 5-star adult safety rating

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in the Indian market a little while back. The manufacturer has loaded the new SUV with plenty of safety features, the highlight being Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Now, Global NCAP has released the crash test result of XUV700, certifying the safety factor of the SUV.

The XUV700 has been awarded a 5-star rating for adult occupant safety (16.03/17) and a 4-star rating for child occupant safety (41.66/49). For adults, the car offers good protection to the head, neck, chest, and knees of the driver and front passenger, while their tibias had adequate protection for the most part. The bodyshell and footwell area have been rated as stable, i.e., capable of withstanding further loadings.

Seatbelt reminder for the front seats is also on offer here. ISOFIX anchor points have been provided in the car for installing child seats. Also, seatbelts are available for all three passengers in the second row. It should be noted that the crash test ratings have only been published for the base variant of the XUV700, although the top AX7 trim has also been tested.

ADAS – which include adaptive cruise control, high beams assist, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, etc. – are only offered on the top-spec trim of the XUV700. Other than that, the SUV also gets up to 7 airbags, ABS, ESP, rear parking camera, and parking assist.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, had this to say: “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies.”

Mahindra XUV700 has managed to garner massive popularity in India already, with over 70,000 bookings received by the manufacturer to date! The production is not as high as the demand though, and our dealership sources have estimated a waiting period of around six to seven months.