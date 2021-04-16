Mahindra XUV700 Rendered Showing Design From All Angles

Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in the second quarter of FY2022 and is expected to be positioned above the existing XUV500 as a more premium offering

Mahindra & Mahindra officially announced the production name for the W601 that has been spotted testing for many months on public roads. The XUV700 will be the more premium take on the existing XUV500 and it gets an assortment of exterior and interior changes, and it has been confirmed to go on sale in the second quarter of this financial years.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched in the July to September 2021 period and it could be followed by the arrival of the new generation Scorpio, which has been on test for quite a while as well. Here we have a set of renderings showing you the front right quarter, side profile and left rear quarter of the upcoming three-row premium SUV.

The digital imagination shows that the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 has a redesigned front fascia, compared to the XUV500, boasting new vertical chrome grille slats, Mahindra badge grafted on to a thick chrome horizontal bar, sharper headlamps with flowing LED Daytime Running Lights, updated bumper with wide central air inlet and new fog lamp housing.

On the sides, you could clearly see chromed window line, sharper character lines, newly designed alloy wheels, black roof rails, a prominent kink at the rear, black pillars and sleeker wing mirrors. At the back, the upcoming premium SUV gets parted L-shaped LED tail lamps, tailgate integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp and new bumper section.

The Mahindra XUV700 looks to be based on a new monocoque architecture and thus it could have bigger proportions than the existing XUV500 and it will be shared with the Ford C-segment SUV. The interior will be a radical departure with new dashboard, centre console and seats. With less use pg physical buttons, it will be more upmarket as well.

It will have features like a large touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster, connectivity features, panoramic sunroof, multiple seating layout, cruise control, automatic climate control, wireless charger, radar-based safety and assistive features and so on. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a diesel engine with manual and AT options while an AWD will be optional.