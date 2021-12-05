Mahindra XUV700 Registers Over 3,200 Unit Sales In Nov 2021

Last month, i.e., in November 2021, Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 3,207 units of the XUV700 in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in India in September this year. Buyers quickly lined up to get one, and over 75,000 bookings for it have already been received by the manufacturer. The sales are slow in comparison to that, but are still impressive nonetheless; a total of 3,207 units of the XUV700 were sold in India in November 2021.

As the SUV was launched just a few months ago, there is no Year-on-Year sales comparison to present. On a Month-on-Month basis, the XUV700 saw a marginal 5.87 per cent decline in sales, with 3,407 units sold in October 2021. The sales numbers are expected to increase soon, as M&M has now commenced deliveries of the diesel version of the XUV700 as well.

Currently, Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit, which comes in different states of tune. On the MX trim, this motor belts out 155 PS and 360 Nm, while on the AX trim levels, this mill is tuned to generate 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on manual variants).

The second one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, capable of developing 200 PS and 380 Nm. Both the engines get two transmission choices, consisting of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The top-spec diesel variants can be had in an AWD configuration, while FWD layout is offered as standard.

M&M recently confirmed that an electrified version of the XUV700 is also in the pipeline. Technical details about it weren’t revealed though, leaving us guessing if this could be a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, or a fully electric powertrain. However, with the global semiconductor chip crisis still continuing, we’re not sure how soon the electrified XUV700 will arrive.

Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) right now. Its five-seater version competes with Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc., while its seven-seater version rivals the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.