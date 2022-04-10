Mahindra XUV700 Registers 6,000+ Unit Sales In March 2022

Last month, i.e., in March 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra sold a total of 6,040 units (wholesale figure) of XUV700 in the Indian market

Mahindra XUV700 was introduced in India last year, and it was an instant hit among buyers! The homegrown UV manufacturer had received over 50,000 orders for this SUV within just two days after officially opening bookings, and in January this year, the cumulative booking figure had crossed the 1 lakh mark, and the waiting period for buying one is extremely long right now.

The sales of Mahindra XUV700 are going strong in the domestic market right now. Last month, a total of 6,040 units of the SUV were sold in the domestic market. This is a strong sales growth of 45.96 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, compared to 4,138 units sold in India in February 2022.

The SUV has been on sale for less than a year, so we can’t make a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparison here. It is worth noting that in March 2022, Mahindra XUV700 outsold MG Hector and Hector Plus pair (2,019 units combined), along with Tata Harrier and Safari pair (4,718 units combined). It beat Hyundai Alcazar’s sales figure (2,502 units) as well.

In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options currently. The first one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol mill, which belts out 200 PS and 380 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, that has been tuned differently on different variants.

On the MX trim level, the diesel engine is good for 155 PS and 360 Nm. On all the AX trims, this oil-burner generates 185 PS and 420 Nm on the manual variants, and 185 PS and 450 Nm on the automatic variants. Both the petrol and diesel powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Currently, Mahindra XUV700 is priced from Rs. 12.95 lakh to Rs. 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV is available in two-row/5-seat and three-row/7-seat configurations. The 5-seater version is a rival to Tata Harrier and MG Hector, while the 7-seater version competes with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.