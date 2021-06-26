Mahindra XUV700 Production Likely To Begin From 25th July

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is slated to launch in the Indian market during the last quarter of this calendar year

Mahindra & Mahindra is set to commence production of the XUV700 within a month from now. The countdown poster from the production facility has leaked online, which says “31 days to go” which means the production will begin from 25th July. The launch is expected to happen by late august or early September.

Mahindra XUV700 will serve as a replacement for the XUV500, but will be larger and more premium than it. Spy pictures have confirmed that the upcoming SUV will come loaded with plenty of upmarket equipment and features, like a dual-screen dash setup consisting of a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment touchscreen sitting in a joint housing.

Other than that, the XUV700 will also get a panoramic sunroof, all-LED exterior lights, flush-type door handles, flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), power-adjustable driver seat (with memory function), keyless entry and go, connected car tech, etc. The vehicle will also get plenty of safety features, like multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous driving aids, and plenty more.

Just like all other SUVs in this segment, the XUV700 is expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. The 7-seater version would come with bench seats in the second row, while the 6-seater would get captain chairs instead. Also, the cabin is expected to feature premium upholstery, along with wood/metallic trims, which would give it an upmarket feel compared to the outgoing XUV500.

Mahindra XUV700 will get two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. Transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, available on both engine options. Apart from that, Mahindra has confirmed that it will be offering an electrified powertrain option as well, but the details about it are under wraps at the moment.

The XUV700 is expected to be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom prices). Upon launch, the new SUV will lock horns with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and even the recently-launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Source