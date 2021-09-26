Mahindra XUV700 Prices Leaked (5- And 7-Seater) Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to have the prices of the full range officially released in the coming weeks; powered by a 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines

Mahindra & Mahindra shocked the entire automotive industry when the prices of the five-seater XUV700 were announced as the brand certainly threw everything at it. The homegrown UV specialist will officially reveal the prices of the rest of the variants mostly next month and here some of the pricing information has been leaked giving us an early preview but take it with a pinch of salt.

The report indicates that the MX Petrol MT five-seater has an on-road price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (Rs. 13.5 lakh on-road), MX Petrol MT seven-seater at Rs. 12.69 lakh (Rs. 14.7 lakh), MX Diesel MT five-seater at Rs. 12.49 lakh (Rs. 15.1 lakh) and MX MT diesel seven-seater at Rs. 13.19 lakh (Rs. 15.9 lakh). The AX3 petrol MT five-seater costs Rs. 13.99 lakh (Rs. 16.2 lakh) and Rs. 14.99 lakh for the AX3 diesel five-seater MT (Rs. 18 lakh).

The AX5 variant is priced between Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the fuel options and transmission choices along with accessories. The AX7 variant is offered in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations in petrol and diesel powertrains with optional accessory packs. The AX7 grade is priced between Rs. 18.49 lakh and Rs. 21.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

As we have previously discussed, Mahindra is targetting a wide range of midsize SUVs with the XUV700 as the expansive range of 34 trims stands in testament. The aggressive pricing helps in the XUV700 stand toe-to-toe against five-seater and seven-seater mid-size SUVs and the SUVs positioned higher above such as the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

The range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 variant will be sold in optional packs such as Comfort, Technology and Luxury. It is the first Mahindra SUV to carry the Twin Peaks corporate logo and has evolutionary exterior changes compared to the XUV500 with a redesigned front grille, sharper LED headlamps with DRLs, new front and rear bumpers, wraparound LED taillights, flush type door handles, etc.

The packed features list gives way to a twin-screen layout (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), the largest panoramic sunroof in its class, AdrenoX connectivity, 360-degree camera, segment-first Level 1 ADAS system enabling lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and emergency auto braking, seven airbags and so on.