Mahindra XUV700 Prices Hiked In India – New Prices Detailed

Mahindra XUV700 sees a price hike of up to Rs. 64,000 while the prices of the base petrol and diesel variants remain identical

The XUV700 has arguably been one of the biggest success stories in the Indian automotive industry in recent memory. Introduced in 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 appeals to a wide range of customers and is available in five- and seven-seater configurations. The monocoque chassis based XUV700 is available in an expansive range as well with a feature-packed interior and good performance.

But the deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 have suffered from semiconductor shortage over the last couple of years as it commands a high waiting period for some variants. The homegrown SUV manufacturer has increased the prices of the SUV almost across the entire range and at the beginning of any calendar year, it is a customary act from any brand citing the rise in input costs.

Mahindra has not hiked prices of the XUV700 for the entry-level MX five-seater petrol and diesel trims as they continue to cost Rs. 13.45 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The AX3 petrol variant is available in five- and seven-seater layouts and it sees a hike of up to Rs. 41,000 while the diesel variant has it up to Rs. 42,000.

The XUV700 AX5 trim witnesses a price jump of up to Rs. 43,000 for petrol and up to Rs. 45,000 for the diesel version. The AX7 petrol is available only as a seven-seater and its prices are up between Rs. 44,000 and Rs. 47,000. The AX7 L AT variant is currently priced at Rs. 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and it endures the biggest hike of Rs. 50,000 within the petrol range.

Over to the diesel, the regular AX7 MT seven-seater’s price is up by Rs. 45,000 while the AX7 L MT seven-seater is costlier by Rs. 32,000. The AX7 automatic trim sees the biggest hike in the whole range as its price has increased by Rs. 64,000 while the AWD trim gets dearer by Rs. 50,000. The AX7 L AT and AX7 L AT AWD prices are up by Rs. 51,000 and Rs. 53,000 respectively.

The XUV700 is equipped with a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in MT and AT guises.