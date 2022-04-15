Mahindra XUV700 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 78,000 – Check Latest Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra has increased the prices of the extremely popular XUV700 SUV in India by up to Rs. 78,000 in April 2022

Starting April 14, Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger cars have now become more expensive in the Indian market. The manufacturer has communicated the updated prices of these vehicles to its dealerships now, and thanks to our sources, we now have the last price list of Mahindra SUVs and MPVs.

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most in-demand cars in India right now, and it has the longest official waiting period out of all cars on sale in our market. The SUV has seen an increase of up to Rs. 78,000 in its prices, depending on the chosen variant. Following the hike, its petrol version is priced from Rs. 13.18 lakh to Rs. 22.75 lakh.

The diesel version of Mahindra XUV700 is now priced from Rs. 13.69 lakh to Rs. 24.58 lakh. Prior to the latest price increment, the SUV was priced from Rs. 12.95 lakh to Rs. 22.04 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 13.47 lakh to Rs. 23.79 lakh for the diesel variants.

The petrol version of Mahindra XUV700 gets a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 motor under the hood, which generates 200 PS and 380 Nm. As for the diesel version, it draws power from a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 mill, available in two states of tune.

On the base ‘MX’ variant, this diesel engine has been tuned to develop a peak power of 155 PS and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. On the AX trims, this oil-burner is rated at 185 PS and 420 Nm on the manual variants, while on the automatic variants, it is good for 185 PS and 450 Nm.

Mahindra XUV700 updated price list – April 2022 Variant Petrol version Diesel version MX Rs. 13.18 lakh Rs. 13.69 lakh AX3 MT Rs. 15.27 lakh Rs. 15.79 lakh AX3 7-seater MT – Rs. 16.53 lakh AX3 AT Rs. 16.84 lakh Rs. 17.58 lakh AX5 MT Rs. 16.55 lakh Rs. 17.20 lakh AX5 7-seater MT Rs. 17.18 lakh Rs. 17.84 lakh AX5 AT Rs. 18.29 lakh Rs. 18.92 lakh AX5 7-seater AT – Rs. 19.55 lakh AX7 7-seater MT Rs. 19.20 lakh Rs. 19.85 lakh AX7 7-seater AT Rs. 20.94 lakh Rs. 21.58 lakh AX7 7-seater AT AWD – Rs. 22.98 lakh AX7 7-seater Luxury Pack MT Rs. 22.75 lakh Rs. 21.66 lakh AX7 7-seater Luxury Pack AT – Rs. 23.40 lakh AX7 7-seater Luxury Pack AT AWD – Rs. 24.58 lakh

There are two transmission choices available here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. As standard, the SUV comes in a front-wheel-drive format, while the top-spec diesel variants get an all-wheel-drive option as well. Also, the SUV is available in two seating configurations – 5-seater and 7-seater.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi