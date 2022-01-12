Mahindra XUV700 Price Hiked By Up To Rs. 80,000 In January 2022

The prices of Mahindra XUV700 have increased by up to Rs. 75,000 for the petrol variants, and by Rs. 80,000 for the diesel variants

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in the Indian market in October 2021. The SUV has taken the market by storm, garnering 50,000 bookings in just two days. The booking figures have been steadily rising, which has pushed the waiting period to up to 17 months, depending on the variant.

Due to the increasing costs of manufacturing (raw materials, etc.) and transportation, almost every carmaker has announced price hikes on their vehicles, including M&M. Our sources have communicated that the prices of XUV700 have seen an increment of up to Rs. 80,000, which is quite a lot!

The biggest price hike is on the top-spec ‘AX7 Luxury Pack AT AWD’ variant of XUV700 diesel, while the lowest hike – Rs. 47,000 – is on the base ‘MX’ trim of XUV700 petrol. The SUV has seen no other changes, mechanical or otherwise, alongside this price increment.

Mahindra XUV700 price hike (petrol variants) Variant New price Old price MX MT 5-seater Rs. 12.96 lakh Rs. 12.49 lakh AX3 MT 5-seater Rs. 15.02 lakh Rs. 14.49 lakh AX3 AT 5-seater Rs. 16.57 lakh Rs. 15.99 lakh AX5 MT 5-seater Rs. 16.06 lakh Rs. 15.49 lakh AX5 MT 7-seater Rs. 16.67 lakh Rs. 16.09 lakh AX5 AT 5-seater Rs. 17.71 lakh Rs. 17.09 lakh AX7 MT 7-seater Rs. 18.63 lakh Rs. 17.99 lakh AX7 AT 7-seater Rs. 20.29 lakh Rs. 19.59 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack AT 7-seater Rs. 22.04 lakh Rs. 21.29 lakh

The petrol version of Mahindra XUV700 has a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine under the hood. This motor is good for a peak power of 200 PS and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. The diesel version of the SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine.

On the MX trim, the diesel engine is tuned to generate 155 PS and 360 Nm. On all AX trim levels, the diesel engine is rated at 185 PS of peak power, while its torque output is rated at 420 Nm for manual variants and 450 Nm for automatic variants.

Mahindra XUV700 price hike (diesel variants) Variant New price Old price MX MT 5-seater Rs. 13.47 lakh Rs. 12.99 lakh AX3 MT 5-seater Rs. 15.53 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh AX3 MT 7-seater Rs. 16.26 lakh Rs. 15.69 lakh AX3 AT 5-seater Rs. 17.29 lakh Rs. 16.59 lakh AX5 MT 5-seater Rs. 16.67 lakh Rs. 16.09 lakh AX5 MT 7-seater Rs. 17.29 lakh Rs. 16.69 lakh AX5 AT 5-seater Rs. 18.32 lakh Rs. 17.69 lakh AX5 AT 7-seater Rs. 18.94 lakh Rs. 18.29 lakh AX7 MT 7-seater Rs. 19.25 lakh Rs. 18.59 lakh AX7 AT 7-seater Rs. 20.90 lakh Rs. 20.19 lakh AX7 AT AWD 7-seater Rs. 22.24 lakh Rs. 21.49 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack MT 7-seater Rs. 21.00 lakh Rs. 20.29 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack AT 7-seater Rs. 22.66 lakh Rs. 21.89 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack AT AWD 7-seater Rs. 23.79 lakh Rs. 22.99 lakh

On both engines, M&M is offering two transmission options – a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The all-wheel-drive option is only available on top diesel trim, with front-wheel-drive available as standard across the range.

Following this hike, Mahindra XUV700 now costs between Rs. 12.96 lakh and Rs. 22.04 lakh for the petrol variants, while the prices of diesel variants range from Rs. 13.47 lakh to Rs. 23.79 lakh.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi