Mahindra XUV700 Owner Gets A Free Replacement For Faulty SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra sent a brand-new XUV700 to a customer as a replacement for his previous one, which had malfunctioning ADAS

Mahindra XUV700 went on sale in the Indian market in October this year. The SUV has managed to gain strong popularity already, with the manufacturer having received over 75,000 bookings for it. Plenty of units of the XUV700 have been delivered to customers, and as usually happens with the initial batch, some had issues.

Here, we have a story that gives us faith in the brand’s aftermarket support. A video posted by Fuel Injected, gives us details about the incident; a customer had purchased an XUV700, but while driving home after taking delivery of the SUV, he discovered that some functions of the ADAS weren’t functioning properly.

The dealership failed to sort out the error, and Mahindra’s service team worked on it for a few days, but to no avail. The SUV had been opened up completely, and the owner didn’t feel like he wanted this vehicle after seeing it in that state. He asked the dealership to take it back and refund the money, but they offered a much better deal.

The dealership offered to replace the malfunctioning SUV with a brand new one! Even better, the new one was in Midnight Black, which the owner had wanted but couldn’t get as he had already booked one in silver. To get a different colour, a new order had to be placed, which meant a longer waiting period. This turn of events left a good impression on the owner, as it showed how much the company cared about customer satisfaction.

The owner also revealed in the video that he had considered other options. He found MG Hector to be unimpressive, and Hyundai Alcazar didn’t feel very premium. He also checked out Tata Harrier/Safari, but found the parking camera and touchscreen to be sub-par. Interestingly, he had booked the XUV700 only after looking at it online!

In the video, the host states that the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) on Mahindra XUV700 are brilliant. The safety systems have been calibrated well for Indian road conditions, and on roads with proper markings (or even partial markings), the lane keep assist and other features work well.