Mahindra XUV700, Next-Gen XUV300 To Come With Electric Powertrain

Mahindra will more likely introduce electric variants of their upcoming range of SUVs including the XUV700 down the line

Mahindra & Mahindra has revealed a product roadmap of bringing in as many as 14 new commercial vehicles by 2026. Besides the last mile mobility range comprising Atom, New Treo and UDO, Mahindra appears to work on the electric version of the Jeeto commercial vehicle alongside a new urban utility range for goods and passengers. A dedicated pickup truck series based on the next generation Bolero also looks to be in the pipeline.

On the passenger vehicle department, Mahindra has set up a framework for launching as many as 9 new products by 2026 and the strategic assault will be spearheaded by the XUV 700 bound for October 2021. There are plans that we already know like the new-gen Scorpio bound for early 2022, five-door Thar, off-roader, an all-new XUV 500 and a coupe SUV for early 2024.

However, what has been codenamed the V201, next-generation XUV 300 and Bolero are also on the horizon. The homegrown manufacturer is working on the electrified versions of the KUV NXT and XUV 300 and they are expected to go on sale next year. The roadmap has given us more details into a plethora of electric vehicles from Mahindra’s stable as well.

It includes the dedicated Born EV1 and EV2. While plenty of mysteries surround them, Mahindra has also mentioned electric powertrains for its whole PV range except the utility-based Bolero, Thar and Scorpio. The recent practice in the global automotive industry is that the vehicle architectures are developed to adopt multiple drivetrains.

In such a way, the development costs can be reduced and the scalable nature of the platform will come in as an added benefit. It looks like the upcoming XUV 700, which is based on a monocoque chassis as the XUV 500, new XUV 300, W620 SUV coupe, the mystery V201, new generation XUV 500, said to be underpinned by the re-engineered SsangYong Tivoli’s architecture, will carry electric powertrain one way or the other.

It is possible that the upcoming range of Mahindra SUVs will boast of electric variants somewhere down the line but their exact launch timelines are not known at the moment.