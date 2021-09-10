Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Base Trim Comparison

Here, we have a detailed, on-paper comparison of the base trims of the Mahindra XUV700 (MX) and Hyundai Alcazar (Prestige)

Mahindra XUV700 was officially unveiled a few days ago, and the vehicle has everyone talking! The SUV has a lot of segment-first and segment-best features on offer, and although the complete price list has not been revealed, the starting price is astonishingly attractive for a model in this segment.

Here, we have compared the ‘MX’ trim of Mahindra XUV700, with the ‘Prestige’ trim of Hyundai Alcazar, both of which are the base trims of these SUVs.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Exterior design and dimensions

The XUV700 has an extremely impressive exterior design. At the front, we see a bold front grille, flanked by shapely headlamps (halogen on MX trim). At the rear, we see a pair of pretty, arrow-shaped LED taillights. The side profile is simplistic in comparison, with a strong shoulder line that steps up near the C-pillar. The design maintains familiarity with the XUV500 but looks and feels much more premium.

Hyundai Alcazar shares a lot of design elements with the Creta, especially at the front and sides. The headlamps have the same split design, but the front grille has been restyled. The side profile is the same till the C-pillar, but with a different set of alloy wheels. The taillights are completely different though, and the ones on the Alcazar look simpler and classier than the ones on the Creta.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar Length 4,695 mm 4,500 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,755 mm 1,675 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,760 mm

In terms of dimensions, the XUV700 has the advantage; it is longer, wider, and taller than the Alcazar. However, the Hyundai SUV has a slightly longer wheelbase, but overall, the Mahindra offers a better road presence.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Interior styling and features

The XUV700 has a beautifully designed cabin, with generous use of soft-touch materials for a premium feel. The space on offer is generous in the first and second rows, although the third-row seats are best suited to children. The MX trim may be the base model, but it is very well equipped.

The features on offer on the XUV700’s MX trim include a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen (with Android Auto connectivity), keyless entry, power-operated ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), halogen headlights, 17-inch steel wheels, etc.

As for Hyundai Alcazar, it also has premium interior styling, although the dashboard and steering wheel have the same design as the 5-seater Hyundai SUV. The dual-tone Cognac-brown and black colour scheme is new though, and the six-seater version gets folding tables for the middle row. The first and second-row seats have decent space on offer, but the third row is only good for kids.

The base trim of the Alcazar is brilliantly equipped; it gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), Blue Link connected car tech, wireless smartphone charger (additional on the 6-seater version), cooled glovebox, all-LED exterior lighting, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, smart keyless entry,

Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Powertrain

There are two engine options on offer on the MX trim of Mahindra XUV700. The first one is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which develops a peak power of 200 PS and 380 Nm. The second one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill, with 155 PS and 360 Nm on tap. A 6-speed manual transmission has been confirmed, and a 6-speed automatic gearbox might be offered as well.

Mahindra XUV700 MX specifications Engine size 2.0-litre 2.2-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 200 PS 155 PS Max. torque 380 Nm 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT (expected) 6-speed MT/6-speed AT (expected)

Hyundai Alcazar also gets two engine options – a 2.0-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit. The former is good for 159 PS and 191 Nm, while the latter belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox on the Prestige trim, while a 6-speed automatic is offered on the Prestige (O) trim.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige specifications Engine size 2.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 159 PS 115 PS Max. torque 191 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT [6-speed AT on Prestige (O)] 6-speed MT [6-speed AT on Prestige (O)]

Mahindra XUV700 MX Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Price

The MX trim of the Mahindra XUV700 is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the petrol MT version, and at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the diesel MT version. These prices are for the 5-seater version, and the 7-seater models will demand a premium of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000. Automatic variants, if offered, will be dearer by around a lakh or more.

Hyundai Alcazar is significantly more expensive, with the base petrol MT priced at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the 7-seat model, while the 6-seat model is priced at Rs. 16.45 lakh. The Prestige diesel grade has a price tag of Rs 16.53 lakh and Rs. 16.68 lakh for the 7-seater and 6-seater versions, respectively. For the automatic transmission option, you’d have to step up to the Prestige (O) trim though.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

