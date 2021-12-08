Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel Base Variant Explained In Video

Mahindra XUV700 MX diesel comes with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch instrument cluster, and so on

No other new midsize SUV has caused quite a stir as the Mahindra XUV700 this year in the Indian automotive industry. The XUV700 is offered in five- and seven-seater configurations and is available in an expansive range addressing the needs of a wide range of consumers. The Mahindra XUV700 is currently sold in MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants.

It is priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base five-seater MX petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the top-spec AX7 diesel seven-seater AT AWD (both prices, ex-showroom). The monocoque SUV is retailed in petrol and diesel variants as the entry-level MX diesel is competitively priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The base MX diesel comes only in a five-seater avatar as customers wanting to own a seven-seater version will have to move to the AX3 grade. Nevertheless, the oil-burner is one of the compelling buys in the midsize space and is loaded with a number of features. The video linked below gives you a detailed view of the Mahindra XUV700 MX diesel.

As for the features, it is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch instrument cluster, smart door handles, USB Type-C ports in the first and middle rows, LED tail lamps, four-speaker audio system and electrically adjustable Outside Rear View Mirrors.

Other highlights are follow-me-home headlights, speed-sensing auto door lock, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, front centre armrest with storage, centre locking, keyfob with Mahindra logo, multi-slated front grille, lower bumper done up in black and silver colours, steel wheels with 235/65/R17 tyres, fabric seats, dual front airbags, power windows, adjustable headrests, etc.

As for the performance, the Mahindra XUV700 MX base diesel uses a 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine delivering a maximum power output of 155 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only. The same engine is offered in a higher tune in other variants kicking out 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm in AT).