Mahindra XUV700 Latest Prices & Waiting Period [Nov 2021]

Here, we have the complete price list of Mahindra XUV700, along with the latest updates about its waiting period

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in October this year, and the vehicle has garnered a lot of attention from buyers. The manufacturer had received upwards of 70,000 bookings for the SUV at the start of November, which is an extremely impressive figure.

The delivery numbers, on the other hand, are not as high. The company is aiming to deliver around 14,000 units of the XUV700 to customers by mid-January. Due to the discrepancy between the demand and supply, the waiting period for the SUV has shot through the roof!

At the moment, Mahindra & Mahindra doesn’t have an official waiting period chart for the XUV700. However, dealerships are stating a wait of up to one year at the time of booking, and customers would receive an email from the manufacturer whenever their vehicle(s) would be ready for delivery.

The XUV700 is available in two seating configurations – 5-seat and 7-seat – and has a lot of premium features on offer. The SUV comes with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. The petrol motor is good for 200 PS and 380 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

The oil-burner comes in different states of tune, rated at 155 PS and 360 Nm on the base MX trim, 185 PS and 420 Nm on AX manual variants, and 185 PS and 450 Nm on the AX automatic variants. Both engines can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Mahindra XUV700 price list (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Variant Petrol Diesel MX MT 5-seater Rs. 12.49 lakh Rs. 12.99 lakh AX3 MT 5-seater Rs. 14.49 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh AX3 AT 5-seater Rs. 15.99 lakh Rs. 16.69 lakh AX3 MT 7-seater – Rs. 15.69 lakh AX5 MT 5-seater Rs. 15.49 lakh Rs. 16.09 lakh AX5 AT 5-seater Rs. 17.09 lakh Rs. 17.69 lakh AX5 MT 7-seater Rs. 16.09 lakh Rs. 16.69 lakh AX5 AT 7-seater – Rs. 18.29 lakh AX7 MT 7-seater Rs. 17.99 lakh Rs. 18.59 lakh AX7 AT 7-seater Rs. 19.59 lakh Rs. 20.19 lakh AX7 AT AWD 7-seater – Rs. 20.29 lakh AX7 MT 7-seater Luxury Pack – Rs. 20.29 lakh AX7 AT 7-seater Luxury Pack Rs. 21.29 lakh Rs. 21.89 lakh AX7 AT AWD 7-seater Luxury Pack – Rs. 22.99 lakh

In the Indian market, the 5-seater version of Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and even Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The 7-seater XUV700 goes up against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.