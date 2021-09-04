Mahindra XUV700 Imagined In Rally-ready Avatar

Take a look at this neat digital rendering of the Mahindra XUV700 that looks ready to trot the paths less travelled

Mahindra XUV700 has just shed the veils, and it is prepping up to go on sale in the Indian market by October 2, with a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV looks great from all angles. It carries the legacy of the XUV500’s design-forward with similar wheel arches. However, it is a lot more potent than its smaller sibling.

The XUV700 comes with independent suspension on all ends. Thus, it is can be a great fit for rally racing. Seems like Zephyr Designz also had a thought on the same note. They have digitally rendered a rally-spec iteration of the XUV700, which looks sick. We came across this digital modification via their Instagram account.

Talking of the modifications, the most crucial of all is the suspension update. The digital artist has managed to increase the ride height of the XUV700 with the use of a rally-spec suspension setup with increased travel. Interestingly, it also rides on the set of chunkier rubber shod around deep-dish alloy wheels.

Over to the front, the changes include the Cyan colour scheme for the LED DRLs and a redesigned grille. Moreover, the bumper has been swapped with an offroad-spec unit that is winch-compatible and houses a couple of auxiliary lamps. The bonnet gets an air scoop as well. Another set of auxiliary lamps sit on the roof, along with a top box.

On the sides, the changes include s. However, the rear face gets redesigned tail lamps with a light bar that connects both of them. Sadly, the visual distinctions end here. Overall, this transition makes the XUV700 look purposeful and a tad bit bolder. Since it comes with a long list of features, the occupants will have no issues travelling to the farthest place in this rig.

The XUV700 will be offered with two engine options. There will be a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor with a 4-cylinder layout, putting out 200 PS against 380 Nm. Next on the list is a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel that develops a peak power output of 185 PS and max torque of 450 Nm. These engines will be available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.