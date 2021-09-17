Mahindra XUV700 GT Concept Rendered, Looks Spicy

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently being offered in two trim lines – MX and AX (AdrenoX), with 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines

After testing it for months, Mahindra finally revealed the XUV700 last month, and the mid-size SUV is expected to go on sale in the country around this festive season. Introduced as a successor to the XUV500, the XUV700 only takes the former’s bold and stylish design one step ahead.

Vishnu Suresh, the digital artist known by the name Zephyr Designs on Instagram had recently imagined and rendered a rally-ready version of the XUV700 that looked absolutely hunky. Now, Zephyr Designs has created a rather sleek and sporty looking GT concept that looks ready to create a menace on the road.

The rendered car not only sits lower to the ground but also appears wider than the stock XUV700. The wheel arches have been made broader to make space for the 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero tyres with black aftermarket alloy wheels that seem to be inspired by Momo Revenge alloy wheels, but do feature the new Mahindra SUV logo in the centre. You can also see much larger discs with Brembo brake callipers up front. The front-end has been redesigned as well. Gone is the new grille that the stock XUV700 features, and the rendered car instead gets a slightly more subtle blacked-out grille with a GT badge. The front bumper also looks more aggressive. What’s more, the bonnet features hood scoops that further enhance the SUV’s appeal.

At the rear, the rendered car gets an LED light strip that runs across the tailgate and connects the taillights. The lower portion of the rear bumper features faux chrome exhaust tips on each end, along with a reflector in the middle. While we don’t know what’s under the hood of this XUV700 GT concept, we do know that Mahindra is offering the SUV with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque as well as a 2.2-litre diesel mill that is offered in two different states of tune.

The lower-powered diesel unit is offered with the MX variant and is rated at 155 PS/360 Nm, whereas the one on the AX trim generates 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm with AT). Transmission options on both the engines include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, with optional all-wheel drive (diesel AT only).