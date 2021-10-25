Mahindra XUV700 Gets Special Seat Upon Paralympian’s Request

Mahindra XUV700 gets a special seat for the easy ingress and egress following Deepa Malik, a Paralympic medal winner, requesting for it

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the long-awaited XUV700 a couple of months ago before announcing its prices. Following Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Javelin and Sumit Antil’s gold at the Paralympics, both were announced by Anand Mahindra to get a special edition of the XUV700 and they have already been spotted in production guise.

Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympics, requested Mahindra, Tata Motors, and MG Motor to come up with a special seat catering to the needs of the physically challenged and said, “Impressed with this technology. Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV”

She tagged Anand Mahindra, Tata Motors, and MG Motor’s India division on the same tweet back in August 2021. In the latest update, she tweeted to have experienced the special seat on the XUV700 on her visit to Mahindra Research Valley and thanked Anand Mahindra. The special seat helps in getting in and out of the car easier and we do hope more manufacturers would put their resources into helping the differently-abled.

Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV @anandmahindra @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MGMotorIn #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0yFGwvl46V — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 20, 2021

Back to the midsize SUV, it has been tremendously received amongst buyers and the first batch of 25,000 units were sold out in 57 minutes. The bookings for the second batch ended in just two hours as more than 65,000 reservations have been made so far. It will be interesting to see how Mahindra ramps up its production facilities to meet the soaring demand amidst the ongoing chip shortage.

Mahindra has also got past 75,000 bookings for the second generation Thar, which debuted late last year and the waiting period is on the higher side as well. The Mahindra XUV700 is retailed in MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants, and is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Both the powertrains are paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with all-wheel-drive in the top-end trim.