Mahindra XUV700 Gets A Huge Price Drop Of Up To Rs. 2.20 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 and AX7 L top-end variants get up to Rs. 2.2 lakh price drop for a limited period of four months in India

Mahindra has announced significant price reductions on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants of their flagship model the XUV700, amounting to up to Rs 2.2 lakh. These reductions come as a celebration of the SUV reaching the 2 lakh production milestone in less than three years since its launch.

The reduced prices will remain in effect for four months from July 10. As a result, the starting price for the AX7 trim of the SUV now begins at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). If you were planning to buy a Mahindra XUV700 AX7 or AX7L now might be a perfect time to pull out the chequebook.

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a hit since its launch, largely because of its striking design and extensive list of features. The AX7 and AX7 Luxury models, in particular, are packed with amenities. Initially, the XUV700 faced long waiting periods due to high demand, but Mahindra has now managed to control this by ensuring a steady supply, making it more accessible to buyers.

Mahindra XUV700 Variant New Price (Ex-showroom) Old Price (Ex-showroom) Difference AX7 7-Seat Petrol MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 1.9 lakh AX7 6-Seat Petrol MT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 21.54 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel MT Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 2.15 lakh AX7 6-Seat Diesel MT Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 1.95 lakh AX7 7-Seat Petrol AT Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh AX7 6-Seat Petrol AT Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel AT Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 2.2 lakh AX7 6-Seat Diesel AT Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 23.94 lakh Rs 2.15 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel MT Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 1.5 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel MT Rs 22.69 lakh Rs 24.24 lakh Rs 1.55 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT Rs 22.80 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 2.19 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Petrol AT Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 25.39 lakh Rs 1.9 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Petrol AT Rs 23.69 lakh Rs 25.54 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AT Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 26.04 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel AT Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 26.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh

The AX7 variant of the XUV700 features dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, a six-way power seat with memory, dual-zone climate control, drive modes, a reverse camera, and push-button start. The AX7 Luxury variant adds ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, a blind view monitor, and adaptive cruise control.

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a choice between petrol and diesel powertrains, each with different specifications. The petrol variant features a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine delivering 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It comes with either a 6-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission. According to ARAI claims, the petrol variant achieves fuel economies of 17 kmpl with the manual transmission and 13 kmpl with the automatic.

On the other hand, the diesel option boasts a turbocharged 2.2-litre engine capable of producing up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic transmission). Similar to the petrol model, it offers a choice between a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. The diesel variant achieves fuel economies of 17 kmpl with the manual transmission and 16.57 kmpl with the automatic, as per ARAI ratings. Additionally, the XUV700 offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which is exclusively available with the diesel automatic variant.