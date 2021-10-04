Mahindra XUV700 Fibre Bootlid Proves Its Strength In High Speed Crash

Mahindra XUV700 bootlid is made of glass fibre material and it has withstood a crash as an ambulance allegedly rammed onto the back at around 120 kmph

We are reporting an unfortunate news of an accident involving a car, a bike and an ambulance. An ambulance allegedly sped between 100 and 120 kmph lost control and crashed onto a motorcycle before ramming onto the back of the XUV700. With all due respect to the human soul, the bike rider, who lost his life, it must be noted that the ambulance drivers should not be put the lives of others at risk too.

The Mahindra XUV700 was parked on the roadside and was hit in the back. The tailgate of the SUV is made up of glass fibre material and it was criticised for being fragile at the first glance and perhaps the accident proved that it could withstand high impact.

We are posting this in the interest of the buyers’ safety as some might be concerned about this before buying this vehicle. While the exact collision circumstances are yet unknown, slammed onto the back at 120 kmph is not a small incident we would say.

India is infamous for having a high death rate on roads every single year and having safe cars on sale are certainly stressed upon by many parties. In modern times, cars across different price ranges are getting better at it. And some have been recognised by global crash test organisations as well.

If you are buying a passenger vehicle planning to carry your family around often, safety should be of your high priority before anything else, as our public roads are filled with outrageous people who get ready late in the morning from home to use it as an excuse to violate traffic rules.

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to have a Global NCAP five-star safety rating as internal tests indicated so reportedly. Since the compact and midsize SUV segments are getting tremendous attention from buyers, some of the manufacturers competing in them are coming up with strongly build products but there is always room for improvement in terms of safety.