Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) – What We Know So Far

The upcoming XUV700 EV will be based on the brand’s latest electric platform and is likely to make its Indian debut next year

Mahindra is currently developing as many as five new electric SUVs that will make their debut in the next few years starting from 2024. These include a new XUV700 electric SUV and four other EVs that will offer a premium and feature-rich package for Indian buyers. While the brand is yet to share the official launch dates of these new electric cars in India, the XUV700-based XUV.e8 electric SUV was recently seen testing in the country ahead of the launch next year.

Mahindra is currently working with Volkswagen on a new electric platform that will be underpinning the upcoming electric cars from both brands. Called the INGLO skateboard platform, this new architecture offers great flexibility and a flat floor for better space management inside the cabin.

The XUV.e8 will share its exterior design language with the XUV700 in India and is expected to offer a 2750mm wheelbase. The exterior dimensions too are expected to remain more or less similar to the XUV700.

The electric SUV however will flaunt a revised front styling in addition to new headlights and bumper at the front. It will also get smart copper inserts to reflect its all-electric powertrain.

Inside, the new XUV.e8 will get a number of changes that will not only make it slightly different from the XUV700 but will also give it a premium and an upmarket touch. The infotainment system too will be replaced with a new unit while the instruments console is expected to follow the suit. The new platform will allow the designers to tweak the cabin for better space and comfort levels.

Powering the new XUV700-based electric SUV will be a Volkswagen-sourced powertrain, details of which are yet to be known. The reports however suggest that the new XUV.e8 might get a battery pack with a rated capacity of around 80 kWh. Furthermore, the SUV is expected to get a dual-motor setup and will boast a claimed range of close to 500 km on a single charge.

The brand might also launch a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor setup with the lower-spec variants of the new XUV.e8. The brand is expected to launch the new Mahindra XUV.e8 somewhere in the second half of 2023.