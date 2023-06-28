Mahindra XUV700 EV Spied Testing Again In India, Launch Soon?

Mahindra XUV700 EV has been spotted testing again fuelling the speculations that it could launch in the near future

The spy images of what appears to be the electric version of the XUV700 have been caught testing again. Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled five concepts under the XUV.e and BE sub-brands last August and their launch timelines were also revealed. They are confirmed to sit on the dedicated INGLO skateboard architecture and the one to arrive will be the XUV.e8 by December 2024.

Only a few days ago, the first-ever spy images of the BE.05 electric SUV also came up on the internet. The Mahindra XUV.e8 concept boasts a new design language that will be followed in the upcoming range of zero-emission SUVs, although in a toned-down form. The test mule you see here wears the same body as the existing XUV700 with minor changes to the front fascia.

The grille section has horizontal as well as vertical slats just like on the lower air intake part of the bumper and they are camouflaged along with the bonnet, pillars, roofline and rear bumper but their design looks almost similar to the regular XUV700. However, the exterior finished in a copper shade mimics that of the recently launched XUV400.

It is yet unknown whether the homegrown SUV maker is testing a new electric drivetrain under the XUV700’s body for future use or not. It must be noted that the upcoming XUV.e8 will have larger proportions than the IC-engined XUV700 as Mahindra mentioned that it will measure a length of 4,740 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,760 mm.

Mahindra is also testing the five-door Thar and the facelifted XUV300 and both are expected to launch next year. Rest assured, the upcoming electric SUV will sit above the XUV400 and it could compete against the likes of the Tata Harrier EV, bound for 2024. Expect a larger battery pack compared to the XUV400 to be made available with a claimed driving range of over 450 km.

At a recent investor’s meet, Mahindra confirmed that the five-door Thar will be introduced in India next year and it will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Spy Source: gvan_chaserz