Mahindra XUV700 Engine Details Out – To Be Most Powerful In Segment

Mahindra XUV700 will make its global debut next month and the bookings are expected to begin in August ahead of the price announcement

Mahindra & Mahindra has already begun a teaser campaign for the XUV700 as its booster headlamps and the largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof dubbed the Skyroof were teased. The world premiere of the three-row SUV is expected to be conducted in the second half of July 2021 while the reservations will commence around August before the all-important price announcement in October.

The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the significant launches for the homegrown UV specialist in recent years and it will harbinger a range of SUVs to come over the next five years. It will be brimmed with a number of segment-first features to make a strong statement in the sub-20 lakh price bracket and is underpinned by the updated monocoque chassis found in the existing XUV500.

The brand confirmed earlier that the XUV700 will be offered with a petrol and a diesel powertrain with manual and automatic transmission options while an all-wheel-drive system will be available in the top-end variants. Going more specific, the new 2.0-litre Stallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be good enough to pump out 200 horsepower.

This will make the XUV700 the most powerful in its segment when compared to 159 hp Hyundai Alcazar and 143 hp MG Hector Plus and with 350 bar direct injection, it will be the most powerful petrol mill ever made by the company. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk four-pot diesel will churn out around 185 horsepower – another class-leading compared to 115 hp Alcazar and 170 hp Hector Plus and Safari.

The oil burner was said to be tested in three different power ratings previously. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission will be retailed. On the outside, the Mahindra XUV700 has a redesigned front grille, sharper headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumperS and tail lamps, flush-type door handles, etc compared to the XUV500.

The interior is a major overhaul with the presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster, radar-based assistive and safety tech, different drive modes, EPB, cruise control, engine start/stop, automatic climate control, new flat-bottom steering wheel, leather seats, multiple airbags, wireless charging facility, and so on.