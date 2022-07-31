Mahindra XUV700 Electric Version To Likely Debut On Aug 15 – Details

The conceptual version of the Mahindra XUV700 electric SUV is expected to be one of the five models waiting to be revealed on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra has been officially teasing its Born Electric range of concepts for many weeks now. While it was initially thought that a trio of concepts coming, the latest teaser video showed as many as five concepts. The cloaks will be lifted off them on August 15, 2022 as Mahindra follows the tradition of unveiling something big on a patriotic day.

The teaser video showed the side view of all the five concepts in a blacked-out way and judging by their silhouette, four of them have a coupe SUV body type with differences between them. One of them could be the near-production version of the XUV700 EV and upon market launch in the near future, it could become the brand’s flagship EV offering.

The electric vehicles will be revealed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. The Born Electric range pertains to the future of the brand’s zero-emission lineup as a slew of new models are waiting in the pipeline. They will be underpinned by a dedicated EV architecture, developed from scratch.

The homegrown SUV specialist recently announced a subsidiary known as EV Co., with investments from a British funding house and is dedicated to its future range of EVs. In the coming years, Mahindra will also launch electric SUVs based on the existing ICE platforms modified to accommodate the battery packs. First in line is undoubtedly the XUV400.

The Mahindra XUV400 will take on Tata Nexon EV and it could be offered in two battery configurations. It will be longer than the XUV300 and will sit on the modified X100 platform. It is expected to debut in the coming months before going on sale in early 2023. The XUV700 electric SUV could have a larger battery pack with longer range capabilities compared to the XUV400.

Upon its debut this month, we hope to know more details about it. The previous teasers indicate the presence of a C-shaped lighting signature at the front and the rear, a minimalistic cabin with a rectangular-shaped steering wheel and muscular body panels.