Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV Design Patent Leaked: Details

The design patent of the electrified Mahindra XUV700 which goes by the name XUV.e8 has been leaked online. Based on the INGLO platform, the electric SUV will be launched by the end of 2024

The Mahindra XUV.e8 was showcased last year in its concept form and it will be the first ground-up electric SUV to launch from the company’s XUV.e and BE sub-brands. This SUV is nothing but the electrified version of the XUV700, however, sports a brand-new electric-specific architecture.

In the latest development, the design patent of the XUV.e8 has been leaked online, revealing the production-ready styling of the electric SUV which is slated for a launch by the end of 2024 in the Indian market. The leaked patent images clearly highlight the design of the XUV.e8 and we can easily say that the overall silhouette is quite similar to the current XUV700.

However, there are a bunch of changes, the majority of which are concentrated on the front fascia. To begin with, the XUV.e8 will feature a full-width LED light bar extending all the way down to the bumper. The front grille is completely blanked-off and we get the LED headlamps on both ends enclosed in a triangular design element.

Towards the side, the flush door handles from the XUV700 are retained along with identical ORVMs and window line, while the EV-specific aero-efficient wheels are a new addition. The rear profile is still under wraps, and although it is expected to be quite similar to the XUV700, there can be some changes to the tail lamps.

The copper treatment all-around the body of the XUV.e8 speaks of its EV identity as this is Mahindra’s signature EV element which we have already seen on the XUV400. The XUV700 Electric will be based on the brand’s born electric INGLO skateboard platform and in terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger than the conventionally powered XUV700.

Under the hood, the electric SUV will pack a battery capacity of around 80kWh, delivering a power output in the range of 230 bhp to 350 bhp. Apart from this, the four-wheeler will also get an all-wheel drive system.