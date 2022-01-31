Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Rendered In A Widebody, Track-Ready Avatar

Check out this digitally rendered model of a Mahindra XUV700 with a widebody kit and bagged look, which is sure to set your mind racing

Mahindra XUV700 currently enjoys extremely strong demand in the Indian market, with over 1 lakh cumulative bookings received by the manufacturer for the SUV. Launched in India back in September last year, M&M has successfully delivered over 14,000 units of XUV700 to customers to date, which is a small number compared to the pending orders.

Although Mahindra XUV700 has only made it to the garage of relatively few people, it surely has made it into the hearts of many. Among the latter, we have a few artists, some of whom have created digital art with the SUV as the base. On that note, take a look at this Mahindra XUV700 widebody concept vehicle, created by Amogh (@amgstop).

The digital model sports a matte dark grey body paint, with only a few chrome elements on the exterior. The window sill is chrome-lined, extending all the way to the tailgate. The chrome lines on the front grille and the chrome-plated logo on the nose and tail still remain. The front bash plate keeps its silver finish, which stands out against the dark front fascia.

At the sides, we see massive flared fenders, which add a lot of muscle to the design. Seated within them are thick tyres, shod on black deep-dish alloy wheels. On the doors, we see Marvel’s popular character Venom in vinyl, with his name branded across in bold. At the rear, we see no changes to the design of the car, including to the sharp-looking LED taillights.

We also see dark tinted windows here, which look good on this all-black SUV. The big wheelarches and thick tyres give the vehicle a bagged look, but the ground clearance still looks quite high! Nevertheless, the design of this custom SUV is brilliant.

Out in the real world, Mahindra XUV700 has two engine options on offer – a 2.2L turbo-diesel and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. Both these motors are quite powerful, so turning an XUV700 into a track tool isn’t a bad thought! If someone does turn this into reality, be sure to hit us up!