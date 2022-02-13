Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Reimagined In A Sporty Off-Road Avatar

Here, we have a digitally modified Mahindra XUV700, which has been transformed into a beautiful off-roader by artist trillionerakash

Mahindra XUV700 went on sale in India back in September last year, and the SUV was an instant hit in our market. It has already managed to garner over 1 lakh bookings since its launch, but due to limited production, most of these orders remain pending. Still, the popularity of Mahindra XUV700 is undeniable.

Although Mahindra XUV700 does have good off-road capabilities, it is primarily a road-biased crossover SUV that offers plenty of comfort and safety. However, digital artist Akashdeep Chauhan (IG: @trillionerakash) recently shared his vision of what an offroad-spec XUV700 would look like. Named ‘XUV700 Bison Edition’, this digital model looks utterly badass.

At the front, we see a custom hood, blacked-out with vents all over. At the sides, the SUV gets new side steps/rock sliders, along with custom all-black alloy wheels shod with off-road tyres. We also see blacked-out ORVMs with red-tinted integrated turn indicators. At the rear, an additional fibre-glass spoiler has been added on top of the stock spoiler.

The roof has also been blacked out, but the panoramic sunroof and faux roof rails have been left untouched. Also, the SUV doesn’t get a lift kit, due to which the tyres almost completely fill the wheelarches. This would make this more of an overlander, rather than a hardcore off-roader.

Out here in the real world, Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, available in multiple states of tune – 155 PS/360 Nm on MX trim, 185 PS/420 Nm on AX manual variants, 185 PS/450 Nm on AX automatic variants.

The second option is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, which belts out 200 PS and 380 Nm. Both these engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The SUV is available in a front-wheel-drive configuration as standard, and top-spec diesel trims have an all-wheel-drive option available.

Both the petrol and diesel engine options of XUV700 are powerful enough to handle modifications of such kind, so it is easily possible for off-road competition racers to build something like this. Well, let’s see if life does imitate art!