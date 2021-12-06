Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Deliveries Commence In India

Deliveries of Mahindra XUV700 diesel have begun, but dealerships are stating long waiting period for it, even for customers who booked early

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV700 in India in September this year. Deliveries of the petrol version had begun near the end of October 2021, and now, the homegrown UV maker has started deliveries of the diesel version of the XUV700 as well. Although this is great news for customers who have booked one, the waiting period is still troublesome.

As per our dealer sources, the wait time for Mahindra XUV700 can range from anywhere between three months to one year! Well, this is to be expected, considering that the SUV has already received upwards of 75,000 bookings to date! Although the booking figures continue to rise, the manufacturing capacity is limited, compounded by problems like the global semiconductor chip shortage.

The manufacturer had previously stated that it is planning to complete 14,000 deliveries of the XUV700 in India by January 2014. If the supply chain issues are sorted out in the future, the manufacturer will likely bump up the production capacity to better meet the demand. Until that happens, the waiting period for the SUV will continue to soar high.

The diesel version of the XUV700 is powered by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 engine. On the MX trim, this motor has been tuned to develop 155 PS and 360 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. On the AX trims, it generates more power – 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm on the manual variants).

The other engine option available on the SUV is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor that belts out 200 PS and 380 Nm. Both the powerplants can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The XUV700 comes in a front-wheel-drive configuration as standard, but the top-spec diesel variants get an all-wheel-drive option as well.

Interestingly, Mahindra XUV700 is available as a 5-seater SUV as well as a 7-seater SUV, depending on the trim level. It is priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 21.29 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 12.99 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the diesel version (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).