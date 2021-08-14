Mahindra XUV700 Global Debut Today In India

The soon-to-launch Mahindra XUV700 will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market

Mahindra & Mahindra’s highly anticipated XUV700 is all set to launch in the coming weeks. The new SUV has been spotted multiple times during testing on the streets of India, and finally, it is all set to debut later today in India.

The design of the XUV700 is an evolution of the XUV500, which will be replaced by the former when it launches. At the front, the upcoming SUV features a bold grille with vertical slats and the new Mahindra logo. We also see a new pair of headlamps, with C-shaped integrated LED DRLs. The rear section of the XUV700 sports a pair of arrow-shaped taillamps. Also, there’s thin black plastic cladding all around, and it also gets a pair of roof rails.

Mahindra XUV700 will come loaded with plenty of premium features, some of which have been revealed via teasers. These include a largest-in-segment sunroof (sky roof), smart door handles, AdrenoX intelligent cockpit, cabin air purifier, etc. Other features on offer will be a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, etc.

The SUV will also get a few advanced safety features, like auto-booster headlamps, personalised safety alerts, and driver drowsiness detection. Apart from that, we expect it to offer multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, stability control, traction control, radar-based cruise control, etc. There will be two engine options on offer here – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel.

The petrol powerplant is expected to generate a peak power of around 200 PS, while the diesel mill will likely belt out around 185 PS. This would make the XUV700 the most powerful vehicle in its segment upon launch. Transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. FWD system will be standard, and an AWD option will likely be available on higher trims.

Mahindra will also offer an electrified version of this upcoming SUV, which would either be a battery-powered EV or a hybrid/plug-in hybrid. However, we’re not sure if this would be offered at launch or added to the range later. We expect Mahindra XUV700 to have a starting price of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.