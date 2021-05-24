Mahindra XUV700 Could Use The Most Powerful Diesel Engine In Its Class

Mahindra XUV700 will be sold with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mFalcon petrol, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra will host the global premiere of the XUV700 in the second quarter of this financial year and thus a launch can be expected around October 2021. In an official statement, the brand already revealed that the XUV700 will be offered with petrol and diesel engines, along with manual and automatic transmission options, and an optional all-wheel-drive system.

The Mahindra XUV700 will slot below the Alturas G4 in the brand’s current lineup and it will rival the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. Upon its arrival, the existing XUV500 will be discontinued temporarily before making a comeback in its new avatar as a mid-size five-seater around 2024.

The XUV700 is based on an updated monocoque chassis and it has bigger proportions than the XUV500 and thus handling and ride qualities will also be improved. It will also be offered as a six- or seven-seater and more details about the upcoming premium SUV have come up on the internet. It is said that the new diesel engine will be sold in three states of tune.

The 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder turbo oil-burner is being tested with 180 bhp, 190 bhp and 210 bhp power ratings. We expect the 180 bhp version to enter production initially and it will make the Mahindra XUV700 more powerful in its class over Tata Safari, which kicks out 167.6 bhp from the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine.

The powertrain will give Mahindra more room to compete against models like Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. The newly developed 2.0-litre four-pot mFalcon petrol engine is expected to develop around 190 bhp, and both engines will be linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

It has been reported that Mahindra’s HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps did not get approval from ARAI due to it being too bright and thus the brand will recalibrate the brightness setup. Both LED and HID units will be on offer depending on the trim levels chosen. By the end of August 2021, the SOP will be initiated for the XUV700 and the shortage of semiconductors and digital instrument consoles are well known across the entire industry.