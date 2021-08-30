Mahindra XUV700 Could Make A Big Impact In Midsize SUV Sales Table

By
Surendhar M
-
mahindra xuv700 pics-2901

Mahindra XUV700 is sold with a powerful lineup of 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra is certainly on a roll ever since the prices of the XUV700 came out. The five-seater version of the XUV700 is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh for the MX petrol and AX5 petrol variants respectively (ex-showroom). With an impressive features list on offer, the Mahindra XUV700 does tick the right boxes for a buyer wanting to own a mid-size SUV.

The XUV700 goes beyond the traditional five-seater mid-size SUV segment as prices of the seven-seater version are yet to be revealed and they are expected to be competitive as well. If you are in the market for a mid-size SUV, Mahindra will cover a large ground with the XUV700. Price-wise, it goes head-to-head against top-end variants of compact SUVs, five- and seven-seater midsize SUVs and a segment higher above.

The Mahindra XUV700 is based on a new monocoque chassis and it has sturdy build quality as well. With much-improved driving dynamics, the homegrown SUV specialist has employed a couple of powerful engines – one is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol. The former produces a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm in MT and 450 Nm in AT.

Mahindra XUV700 ADAS auto emergency brakes

The same powertrain develops only 155 PS and 360 Nm in the entry-level MX trim. In the other variants, the performance numbers are nothing short of class-leading and the same can be said for the gasoline mill too, which generates 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

A four-wheel-drive system will be retailed in the top-spec variants. When the prices of all the variants come out, the Mahindra XUV700 will undoubtedly have a strong range and its popularity will likely be reflected on the monthly sales charges in a big way.

Mahindra XUV700 drive

Some of the feature highlights in the Mahindra XUV700 are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, largest panoramic sunroof in its class, connected car features courtesy of Adrenox connectivity, Amazon Alexa support, seven airbags, ADAS based safety and assistive tech, etc.