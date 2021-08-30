Mahindra XUV700 Could Make A Big Impact In Midsize SUV Sales Table

Mahindra XUV700 is sold with a powerful lineup of 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission options

Mahindra & Mahindra is certainly on a roll ever since the prices of the XUV700 came out. The five-seater version of the XUV700 is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh for the MX petrol and AX5 petrol variants respectively (ex-showroom). With an impressive features list on offer, the Mahindra XUV700 does tick the right boxes for a buyer wanting to own a mid-size SUV.

The XUV700 goes beyond the traditional five-seater mid-size SUV segment as prices of the seven-seater version are yet to be revealed and they are expected to be competitive as well. If you are in the market for a mid-size SUV, Mahindra will cover a large ground with the XUV700. Price-wise, it goes head-to-head against top-end variants of compact SUVs, five- and seven-seater midsize SUVs and a segment higher above.

The Mahindra XUV700 is based on a new monocoque chassis and it has sturdy build quality as well. With much-improved driving dynamics, the homegrown SUV specialist has employed a couple of powerful engines – one is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol. The former produces a maximum power output of 185 PS and 420 Nm in MT and 450 Nm in AT.

The same powertrain develops only 155 PS and 360 Nm in the entry-level MX trim. In the other variants, the performance numbers are nothing short of class-leading and the same can be said for the gasoline mill too, which generates 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.

A four-wheel-drive system will be retailed in the top-spec variants. When the prices of all the variants come out, the Mahindra XUV700 will undoubtedly have a strong range and its popularity will likely be reflected on the monthly sales charges in a big way.

Some of the feature highlights in the Mahindra XUV700 are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, largest panoramic sunroof in its class, connected car features courtesy of Adrenox connectivity, Amazon Alexa support, seven airbags, ADAS based safety and assistive tech, etc.