Mahindra XUV700 Beats Safari, Alcazar & Hector In First Month

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV700 in the domestic market on September 30, 2021, and its official bookings opened at authorised dealerships and online on October 7. Within an hour, the first batch comprising 25,000 units of the XUV700 was sold out and the next batch containing similar similar allotment took less than two hours to be reserved the following day.

The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is retailed across MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants in an expansive range addressing a wide band of customers. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque chassis and it takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the XUV500 and is available in five- and seven-seater configurations.

The XUV700 managed to record a total of 1,370 units in September 2021 and in the last month, 3,407 units were registered as the midsize SUV outsold Scorpio, Thar, Alturas G4, Marazzo and KUV NXT. The homegrown manufacturer has already garnered more than 65,000 bookings for the XUV700 and a total of 14,000 units are planned to be delivered by January 14, 2022.

The XUV700 derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that generates 155 PS and 360 Nm in the base MX trim. In other variants, the same powertrain kicks out 185 PS maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque in the six-speed manual transmission-equipped versions and the torque increase to 450 Nm in the six-speed torque converter automatic trims.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, made its debut in the second generation Thar late last year. It generates 200 PS maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. An all-wheel-drive system is offered in the top-end variants.

The equipment list boasts a large touchscreen infotainment system with Adrenox, a full-digital instrument cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls, booster LED headlamps, largest panoramic sunroof in its segment, ADAS based segment-first driver-assistive and safety features, automatic climate control system, cruise control, push-button start/stop and a lot more.