Mahindra XUV700 Base Trim’s Price Hiked By Rs. 1 Lakh Since Launch

Within half a year of launch, Mahindra XUV700’s starting price has increased by almost Rs. 1 lakh, which is a much bigger price hike than its rivals

Mahindra XUV700 was officially unveiled back in August last year, and in September, the SUV was launched in India. Since then, the manufacturer has increased the prices of XUV700 twice, once in October 2021 and once again in January 2022. Thanks to that, the SUV’s starting price has increased by almost Rs. 1 lakh!

The base ‘MX’ trim of Mahindra XUV700 had a launch price of Rs. 11.99 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs. 12.49 lakh for the diesel one. Currently, the MX petrol variant is priced at Rs. 12.96 lakh (an increment of Rs. 97,000) and MX diesel variant costs Rs. 13.47 lakh (Rs. 98,000 more expensive). You can check out the latest prices by clicking here.

The biggest reason for the massive jump in prices can be attributed to the steadily increasing costs of manufacturing (raw materials, etc.) and transportation. Interestingly, most of the buyers seem largely unperturbed by this, as XUV700’s popularity hasn’t taken a hit. Due to the massive number of orders received by the manufacturer for the SUV, its waiting period has reached up to 19 months!

Mahindra XUV700 is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, depending on the variant chosen. The SUV is available with two engine options currently. The first one is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol unit, with 200 PS of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque on tap. The second one is a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel unit, available in multiple states of tune.

The diesel engine is tuned to develop 155 PS and 360 Nm on the MX trim. On all the AX trims, this motor belts out 185 PS of maximum power, while the torque is rated at 420 Nm for manual variants and 450 Nm for automatic variants. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The SUV comes in a front-wheel-drive format as standard, with an all-wheel-drive option available only on top diesel trims. In the Indian market, Mahindra XUV700’s 5-seater version competes with Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc., while its 7-seater version competes with the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, HG Hector Plus.

All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi