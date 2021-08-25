Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Specs Comparison

Check out our on-paper comparison of the Mahindra XUV700’s AX5 trim with the base ‘Prestige’ trim of the extremely popular Hyundai Alcazar

Mahindra & Mahindra recently debuted the XUV700 in the Indian market, and it has already generated a lot of buzz online. The manufacturer has revealed the prices of select variants, and the complete price list will be out in the coming days. There are a lot of impressive things about this new SUV, like its design, equipment, and even its engines!

Here, we compare the AX5 grade of the Mahindra XUV700 with Hyundai Alcazar Prestige (base) trim, to see how to these two square up against each other.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Exterior design and dimensions

The exterior styling of the XUV700 is mighty impressive. It gets a sleek LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs, along with arrow-shaped taillights. The front grille is wide and bold, while the side profile is rather simplistic. Its design feels like an evolution of the XUV500, which the XUV700 is set to replace.

Hyundai Alcazar is a stretched-out version of the Creta, and the exterior design makes it apparent. There are a few differences; the front fascia features a new front grille, which subtly integrates into the vertically split headlamps. The side profile is similar to the Creta till the C-pillar, and the alloy wheels are new as well. The taillights are completely different though, with a more mature design.

Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar Length 4,695 mm 4,500 mm Width 1,890 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,755 mm 1,675 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 2,760 mm

The XUV700 is larger than the Alcazar in terms of length, width, and height. However, the wheelbase of the latter is slightly longer. The bigger dimensions of the Mahindra give it a better road presence than the Hyundai SUV.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Interior styling and features

The interior of the XUV700 looks and feels extremely premium. Mahindra has gone for a light colour theme, which makes the cabin feel extremely roomy, and there’s wood-finish on the door panels. The dashboard gets soft-touch materials, and the space on offer is great, except in the last row, which is only average at best.

The AX5 trim gets a dual-screen dash, with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. It also gets AdrenoX connected car tech with Amazon Alexa support, wireless Android Auto, and wireless Apple CarPlay. Other features on offer include 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps & DRLs, front fog lamps, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Hyundai Alcazar also has a premium and upmarket cabin design. The interior gets a dual-tone Cognac-brown and black colour scheme, but the dashboard and steering wheel designs are the same as the Creta though. The first and second rows have decent space on offer, but the rear seats are a tight squeeze.

The features on offer on the base trim include a semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch MID), a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Blue Link connected car tech, cooled glovebox, a wireless smartphone charger (two on 6-seater version), all-LED exterior lighting, 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, smart keyless entry,

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 can be had with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill. The former is good for 200 PS and 380 Nm, while the latter can develop 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm on AT). A manual gearbox option has been confirmed here, and an automatic gearbox option will also likely be offered on this trim level.

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 specifications Engine size 2.0-litre 2.2-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 200 PS 185 PS Max. torque 380 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/450 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT (expected) 6-speed MT/6-speed AT (expected)

Hyundai Alcazar is also available with two engine options on the Prestige trim. The first one is a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor, with 159 PS and 191 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, which belts out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options are limited to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a 6-speed automatic is available on the Prestige (O) trim.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige specifications Engine size 2.0-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 159 PS 115 PS Max. torque 191 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT [6-speed AT on Prestige (O)] 6-speed MT [6-speed AT on Prestige (O)]

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Vs Hyundai Alcazar Prestige – Price

The 5-seater version of the XUV700 is priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the AX5 petrol MT variant, and we expect the diesel MT version to cost around Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh more. The 7-seater variants will likely be priced at a premium of around Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 over the equivalent 5-seater variants.

The automatic transmission options, wherever available, will cost nearly Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh more than the corresponding manual option. The complete price list will be revealed upon launch, which is expected to happen very soon.

As for the Alcazar, it is priced at Rs. 16.30 lakh for the Prestige petrol 7-seater model, while the petrol 6-seater is priced at Rs. 16.45 lakh. The diesel version is priced at Rs. 16.53 lakh for the 7-seater model and at Rs. 16.68 lakh for the 6-seater model. The automatic transmission option is not offered here; you’ll have to upgrade to the Prestige (O) trims for that.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom

