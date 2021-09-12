Mahindra XUV700 All Variants Speculative Pricing – Rs. 12 Lakh To Rs. 21 Lakh

Here’s a speculative price list of all the variants of the Mahindra XUV700 that has been recently unveiled and is likely to hit the roads by October this year

Starting price for a mid-size SUV that comes loaded with tech and a powerful 200 PS power plant under the hood cannot realistically be as low as Rs. 11.99 lakh. Well, that’s Mahindra XUV700 for you folks, and it starts from the aforementioned price tag. Note down that Mahindra is offering a decent number of features on the base trim as well.

The mid-size SUV will retail in as many as 29 grades. However, the brand is yet to reveal the variant lineup of the SUV, which will happen only upon its launch, scheduled for October this year. The variant lineup will begin from MX trim followed by AX3, AX5, and AX7 trims.

Interestingly the Indian UV giant has released prices of a handful of trims. Based on these prices, speculations have started to surface on the internet. And we could not resist sharing the most accurate speculation for the variant-wise pricing of the XUV700 with you folks. Take a look at the table below.

According to the speculative list, the Mahindra XUV700 will top out at around Rs. 22 lakh, ex-showroom. Prices from the petrol trims will start from Rs. 11.99 lakh and top out at Rs. 20.69 lakh. Around 15 variants are expected to be offered with the 2.0L mStallion petrol motor that churns out 200 PS against 380 Nm. For the diesel, there are likely to be 14 variants on offer.

The prices for the XUV700 with the oil burner start from Rs. 12.49 lakh and are assumed to go up to Rs. 21.69 lakh. Talking of peak power and max torque, the 2.2L diesel generates 185 PS and 450 Nm, respectively. Both the engine options on the XUV700 will be available with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Sadly, the availability of the AWD system will be limited to the diesel trims only.

As of now, the brand has released the prices for MX petrol, MX diesel, AX3 petrol, AX5 petrol variants only. In fact, these prices are solely for the SUV’s 5-seater configuration. However, the exact pricing for the remaining variant of the Mahindra XUV700 will be revealed during its launch.