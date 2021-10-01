Mahindra XUV700 7-Seater Vs Tata Safari – Price Comparison

Check out our price comparison of the new Mahindra XUV700 (7-seater) with one of its closest rivals in the Indian market, Tata Safari

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the price list of the XUV700 in India, and bookings are scheduled to begin on October 7. The SUV will be sold in 5- and 7-seater versions, which will take on rivals from two different segments, making the XUV700 extremely versatile.

The SUV’s 7-seater version will take on the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar. Here, we compare the price list of the 7-seater versions of both XUV700 and Tata Safari. It can be seen below that the Safari has a lower starting price, but its higher variants (the new Gold Edition variants to be exact) are more expensive.

Mahindra XUV700 has a relatively higher starting price for its 7-seater version, but even the lower variants are extremely well-equipped, featuring a dual-screen setup (10.25-inch instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated Alexa support, etc.

Mahindra XUV700 7-seater price list AX3 diesel MT Rs. 15.19 lakh AX5 petrol MT Rs. 15.59 lakh AX5 diesel MT Rs. 16.19 lakh AX5 diesel AT Rs. 17.79 lakh AX7 petrol MT Rs. 17.59 lakh AX7 petrol AT Rs. 18.19 lakh AX7 diesel MT Rs. 19.19 lakh AX7 diesel AT Rs. 19.79 lakh AX7 diesel AT AWD Rs. 21.09 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT Rs. 20.99 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack Petrol AT Rs. 21.59 lakh

The top-spec AX7 trim level also gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable seat with memory function, etc. This makes it even better equipped than the more expensive Safari, although Tata’s special edition models look and feel way more premium.

The base model of the Safari, however, misses out on a touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs, etc., but it does get keyless entry and go, manual AC, and semi-digital instrument cluster (with a 7-inch MID).

Tata Safari price list (7-seater variants only) XE Rs. 14.99 lakh XM Rs. 16.53 lakh XMA Rs. 17.80 lakh XT Rs. 18.05 lakh XT+ Rs. 18.85 lakh XTA+ Rs. 20.08 lakh XZ Rs. 19.80 lakh XZA Rs. 21.07 lakh XZ+ Rs. 20.64 lakh XZA+ Rs. 21.92 lakh XZ+ Adventure Persona Rs. 20.85 lakh XZA+ Adventure Persona Rs. 22.13 lakh XZ+ Gold Rs. 21.89 lakh XZA+ Gold Rs. 23.17 lakh

If you’re a technophile who’s looking for more features and equipment, then the XUV700 is the better pick. However, the Safari is slightly more affordable considering the standard variants, while the special Adventure and Gold variants offer better bragging rights.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi