Check out this digitally created model of a Mahindra XUV700-based 6×6 off-road truck, which looks like a worthy companion for virtual adventures

Mahindra XUV700 was perhaps the most anticipated car launch of 2021. The SUV currently enjoys extremely strong demand, with the waiting period stretching as high as a year and a half! The manufacturer has delivered around 14,000 units of XUV700 in India to date, and it is planning to increase production capacity soon to fulfil the pending orders.

Mahindra XUV700 is quite a handsome car, but wouldn’t it be interesting if it were a 6×6 off-road truck? Well, digital artist Amogh (@amgstop) definitely thought so, and then he created a digitally rendered model of the same! The XUV700 6×6 concept pickup truck has the same front fascia as the stock car, but the rest of the vehicle sports major changes.

At the sides, we see massive off-road tyres shod on wide alloy wheels. We also see custom rock-climbers with integrated steps mounted below the doors. The vehicle has been stretched beyond the C-pillar and the third row has been removed to make way for the loading bed. The rear wheel arches have been elongated as well, to accommodate the extra axle and additional pair of wheels.

The bed is partly covered and two spare wheels have been placed at the back Dakar-style, with belts straps securing them in place. The tail section, or whatever remains of it, is the same as the stock car, including the sharp LED taillights, the twin-peaks logo on the tailgate, and the remaining (lower half) portion of the tailgate itself.

Interestingly, this Mahindra XUV700 6×6 digital model gets dual exhaust pipes, which look cool. Also, there’s a chrome line running longitudinally on each side of the car, on the window sills and on the top of the loading bed. The vehicle also gets a custom roof rack and auxiliary LED light bars above the front windscreen.

This digital concept looks absolutely menacing, as we wish it actually existed. Out in the real world, Mahindra XUV700 is available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L turbo-diesel mill. Both these powerplants are fairly powerful, so building a 6×6 truck isn’t impossible (is anyone taking notes?)!