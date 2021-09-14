Mahindra XUV700 5-Seater Vs Hyundai Creta – Specifications Comparison

Apart from the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700 will go against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier & Safari, MG Hector & Hector Plus, Jeep Compass etc

After keeping us eagerly waiting for ages, Mahindra finally took the wraps off the XUV700 a day before the 75th Independence Day, and boy, the new SUV is truly worth the wait. Mahindra has loaded the XUV700 with everything that you can imagine, and its equipment list can even shun SUVs double its price!

However, realistically, the XUV700 will have to put up against the mid-size SUVs of India – a segment that has been dominated by the Hyundai Creta for quite some time now. Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Creta, take a look –

Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV700 measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, stands 1755 mm tall and has a 2750 mm long wheelbase. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta is 4300 mm long, 1790 mm wide, has a height of 1635 mm and gets a 2610 mm long wheelbase.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Length 4695 mm 4300 mm Width 1890 mm 1790 mm Height 1755 mm (with roof rails) 1635 mm Wheelbase 2750 mm 2610 mm

Powertrains

The Mahindra XUV700 gets two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel mill that is offered in two different states of tune. The lower-powered unit is rated at 155 PS/360 Nm, and will be offered with the MX diesel trim, while the one on the AX trim will generate 185 PS and 420 Nm (450 Nm with AT). Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, with optional all-wheel drive.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5 litre NA petrol/

1.4-litre turbo petrol Power 200 PS 115 PS/

140 PS Torque 380 Nm 144 Nm/

242 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, IVT/

7-speed DCT

The Hyundai Creta is offered with three different engines, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit making 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel unit producing 115 PS and 250 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor rated at 140 PS/242 Nm. The transmission options include a 6-speed MT, IVT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.

Car Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Engine 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre diesel Power 155 PS/

185 PS 115 PS Torque 360 Nm/

420 Nm (MT), 450 Nm (AT) 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Features

The XUV700 comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, auto booster headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, air purifier, leatherette upholstery and dashboard inserts, an electronic parking brake, a custom 12-speaker Sony audio system with a subwoofer and a 13-channel amplifier, flush-fitting door handles and so on.

The Creta’s feature list consists of a 10.25-inch infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, drive mode select, paddle shifters (DCT only), remote engine start for manual trims, puddle lamps with welcome function and rear seat headrest cushions.

Safety

On the safety front, the XUV700 gets first-in-class ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), which includes Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection. Other safety features include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes and much more.

The Hyundai Creta comes with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-Assist Control, driver rearview monitor, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes.

Price

The five-seat version of the XUV700 will be available in two trim lines – MX and AX, with prices starting from Rs 11.99 lakh and going all the way up to Rs 14.99 lakh. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta is currently priced from Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Comparison Verdict

The five-seat version of the XUV700 is certainly a value-for-money product, and definitely has what it takes to compete against the mid-size SUVs currently available in the Indian market. Mahindra has priced the XUV700 very aggressively, which gives it an edge over the Hyundai Creta, and the former also gets much powerful turbo petrol and diesel powertrains along with a host of extra features and safety tech.