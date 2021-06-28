Mahindra XUV500 To Return As 5 Seater Harrier/Compass Rival In 2024

New-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on the re-engineered Tivoli’s platform; a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel could be offered

As part of a new strategy, Mahindra & Mahindra has lined up a slew of new launches for the Indian market and it will be harbingered by the XUV700, which will more likely launch around October 2021. The debut of the XUV700, which will be positioned above the existing XUV500, is expected to be followed by the temporary discontinuation of the latter.

The XUV500 arrived in India well ahead of its as a monocoque SUV and it has been successful over a long period of time. However, the XUV500 will make a comeback likely around 2024 in its second generation as a direct rival to the host of mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the likes.

It will be a five-seater SUV and is supposedly codenamed W301 or V201. The next generation Mahindra XUV500 will slot between the existing XUV300 and the more upmarket XUV700 and it could measure an overall length of 4.3 metres. Previously meant to be based on Ford’s B772 platform, the upcoming SUV will be underpinned by the re-engineered version of SsangYong Tivoli’s architecture.

The platform already underpins the XUV300. The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 appears to be built from scratch as an all-new model and the Tivoli’s platform can be optimised for weight and cost reasons. As for the performance, the 2024-bound SUV could use a revised 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that can already be found in the XUV300.

A 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol developing around 160 horsepower could also be employed. Both manual and automatic transmissions are more likely and expect Mahindra to introduce the next-gen XUV500 in an expansive range. The price range of the 2024 Mahindra XUV500 could hover around Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

With Pratap Bose at the helm, expect the new range of Mahindra SUVs to follow a different design language and the newly established Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) could have a big say in it. The interior could draw plenty of inspiration from the XUV700 as a dual-screen arrangement could be offered in the top-end variants.