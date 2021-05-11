Mahindra XUV500 To Return As 5-Seater Creta-Rivalling SUV – Report

Mahindra XUV500 will be discontinued after the launch of the XUV700 but will return in the coming years with New-generation as a new 5-seater SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that its upcoming XUV500 replacement will be named ‘XUV700’. After the launch of the latter, which is scheduled to happen in Q3 of this year, the current XUV500 will be discontinued in the Indian market. However, according to a recent report, the XUV500 nameplate will return later in a new gen avatar, but as a 5-seater SUV.

The upcoming 5-seat Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be built on a modified version of the SsangYong Tivoli platform, with underpins the XUV300. It will be smaller in size compared to the current XUV500, thanks to the lack of third-row seats. The dimensions will be in the same ballpark as either Tata Harrier (4.6-metre length) or Hyundai Creta (4.3-metre length).

There is no word on the styling of the 5-seater XUV500, but we expect it to share design elements with existing Mahindra models, like the XUV300 and XUV700. With Pratap Bose speculated to head Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), the XUV500 is expected to have impressive interior and exterior styling.

We expect the 5-seater XUV500 to offer features like a panoramic sunroof, fully-digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable driver seat, electronic parking brake (with auto-hold), dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, etc. Level-1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which will be available on the XUV700, might also be offered here, including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

The 5-seater Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle is expected to launch in India in early 2024, which is a fair distance away.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (5-seater) will be positioned between the XUV300 and XUV700, just as the name suggests. Upon launch, it will compete against rivals like Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Images for representation only