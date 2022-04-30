Mahindra XUV400 (XUV300 EV) To Launch In India Next Year

Mahindra & Mahindra’s upcoming XUV300-based EV will launch in India in 2023, likely under the name ‘eXUV300’ or ‘XUV400’

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra & Mahindra had showcased the eXUV300 concept, which was an EV based on XUV300. The concept car had garnered a lot of attention from attendees, and it generated a lot of interest online as well. However, its production version is yet to make its official debut, but the manufacturer states it will happen next year.

Last year, M&M stated that it will launch 16 EVs in the Indian market by 2027, and this plan included eight passenger EVs and eight light commercial vehicles (LCVs). Earlier this year, Anish Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra Group, revealed that Mahindra eXUV300 is scheduled for launch in 2023.

It was also reported that M&M is considering launching eXUV300 under the name ‘XUV400’, which has already been trademarked by the manufacturer. The different names could help differentiate between the electric version and the ICE version easily. It is also worth noting that the regular XUV300 will be re-introduced in a facelifted avatar early next year.

Before the arrival of Mahindra eXUV300 (or XUV400), the manufacturer will introduce eKUV100 in its EV lineup. Mahindra eKUV100 was showcased in a near-production form at the last Auto Expo, but it is yet to enter production. It is reportedly in the final stages of development right now, and its launch is expected to happen later this year.

Mahindra & Mahindra is also planning to unveil three electric SUV concepts in July this year, based on the manufacturer’s new ‘Born EV’ platform. These EV concepts will consist of a compact SUV, a midsize SUV, and a large coupe-style SUV. The production version of these EVs will go on sale within the next few years.

Back to Mahindra XUV400; the compact electric SUV is expected to be available with two battery options. It will be significantly more expensive than the ICE XUV300, which is currently priced from Rs. 8.41 lakh to Rs. 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, its closest rival in the Indian market will be Tata Nexon EV, which is also expected to get a second battery option very soon.