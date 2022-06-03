Mahindra XUV400 (XUV300 EV) Spied With Restyled Tailights

Mahindra XUV400 is scheduled to go on sale in India early next year, and recently, it was spied inside the factory, showing off its design changes

Mahindra & Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch its new XUV300-based EV in early-2023. This upcoming electric vehicle has been spied a few times on Indian roads wearing a full-body disguise, and the latest spy picture sheds a little camouflage from over the taillights, giving us a tiny peek at the updated design.

The LED taillights will have redesigned lighting elements, while the external shape would remain the same. The tailgate, although completely masked here, seems to be the same as before. The rear bumper, however, will have a different design. Overall, the EV version of XUV300 won’t be too different in terms of styling from the existing ICE version.

That said, M&M has confirmed that the electric version would be 4.2-metres long, unlike the sub-4-metre ICE version. That’s because there are no tax benefits for EVs shorter than 4-metres in length. This could mean that the electric version would have better boot space – the biggest criticism of the current XUV300 – and perhaps even better cabin space.

Some reports had suggested that M&M could name the XUV300-based EV as ‘XUV400’. Mahindra XUV400 would likely have a few additional features as well over the ICE-powered XUV300. The powertrain details remain a mystery for now, but previous reports had stated that it could be available in two versions – standard and long-range.

When it launches, Mahindra XUV400 will likely be priced around Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It would compete with Tata Nexon EV, which is currently available in two variants – standard and ‘Max’. MG Motor is reportedly working on a new compact electric SUV for the Indian market, which will also be a rival to XUV400.

Interestingly, the ICE-powered Mahindra XUV300 is expected to undergo a midlife facelift early next year, and the design changes seen on the upcoming XUV400 could make their way to XUV300. Also, the 1.2L mStallion petrol engine (with an expected peak power of 130 PS) will be offered on the facelifted XUV300.