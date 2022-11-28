Mahindra XUV400 Variant, Price Announcement & Feature Details

Mahindra XUV400 is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds before topping out 150 kmph; range stands at 456 km in the MIDC cycle

Mahindra & Mahindra hosted the domestic premiere of the XUV400 in early September 2022. The electric SUV will compete against Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and the recently launched BYD Atto 3. A leaked transport document suggests that the electric SUV will be sold in a total of three variants: Base, EP and EL.

The prices of the Mahindra XUV400 will be announced sometime in the first month of 2023 and the customer test drives are expected to begin later next month or in January. The Mahindra XUV400 is based on the same X100 platform as the XUV300 compact SUV. However, Mahindra has opted not to cut short the length to under four metres as the electric SUV won’t receive any tax exemptions.

Thus, the platform originally derived from SsangYong Tivoli continues to have an overall length of 4.2 metres while addressing one of the biggest drawbacks of the IC-engined XUV300, the lack of bootspace. The Mahindra XUV400 has a width of 1,821 mm and it stands 1,634 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm and a respectable boot volume of 378 litres.

The five-seater electric SUV has matured look with a shut-off front grille and sporty alloy wheels. It boasts a compelling road presence compared to the XUV300 and it will be available in five paint schemes with distinctive copper accents: Arctic Blue, Everest White, Napoli Black, Galaxy Grey, and Infinity Blue with the optional Satin Copper roof.

The features list is also packed with the presence of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX interface, in-car connective options, OTR updates, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, single pane sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, ABS with EBD, three drive modes, etc. It is equipped with a 39.4 kWh high-density battery pack with an electric motor capable of 150 hp and 310 Nm.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds before topping out at 150 kmph. It has an MIDC range of 456 km on a single charge and can replenish back to 80 per cent from zero in just 50 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 17.5 lakh to Rs. 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom).