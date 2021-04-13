Mahindra XUV400 Trademark Applied; Could Be For A Creta Rival

Mahindra XUV400 name could be used for a mid-size SUV in the near future and it could rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier

We revealed yesterday that Mahindra & Mahindra has applied trademark for the XUV900 and it could be introduced in the near future as a competitor to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster in the full-sized SUV segment, or it could be the rebadged version of the existing Alturas G4. It is no secret that Mahindra will be focussing on expanding its SUV portfolio in the coming years.

The homegrown manufacturer has said that it will stick by its traditional route of selling SUVs rather than going after sedans, smaller SUVs and hatchbacks. The XUV700 is set to be the next big launch from Mahindra and it will be a more premium version of the XUV500. Below the XUV500 and just above the XUV300 compact SUV, Mahindra could slot in a mid-size SUV.

The speculations surrounding a mid-size five-seater SUV from Mahindra have been there for long and the latest trademark of ‘XUV400’ further fuels things up. Mahindra does have the Scorpio on sale and is due a big upgrade following the launch of the XUV700, which is scheduled for the second quarter of FY2022. However, it does not rival directly against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The prospect of a fully-blown mid-size SUV from Mahindra only sounds logical considering the stride the segment has made in the last three years and the competitors taking advantage of its popularity – especially Hyundai, Kia, MG and Tata. If the Mahindra XUV400 arrives, it could share the engine options with the recently launched second generation Thar.

A 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol motor could be utilised, although in a different state of tune. To lock horns with Creta and Seltos, the XUV400 does need to have a modern interior with connectivity-based features and equipment like panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen and so on.

It will be interesting to see what really happens with the Mahindra XUV400 moniker as the XUV500 will reportedly be discontinued following the debut of the XUV700 and return as a five-seater. But, we do extend the hope for a brand new mid-size SUV with more advancements than in the current crop of Mahindra premium SUVs.