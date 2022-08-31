Mahindra XUV400 Teased Revealing Design Details; Debut On Sep 8

Mahindra XUV400 will make its global debut on September 8 in India and it will compete directly against Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra has released the first official teaser video of the XUV400 electric SUV. It will make its global debut on September 8, 2022 and it will compete directly against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, the country’s best-selling passenger electric vehicle. The XUV400 is based on the same X100 platform as the ICE XUV300 compact SUV but with apparent changes to fit the battery and other internals.

It must be noted that the SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform will reportedly be extended to have an overall length of around 4.2 metres but it will have to be waited and seen whether the bootspace will be increased or not as the XUV300’s was conservative to say the least. The Mahindra XUV400’s teaser video gives away some of the highlighting exterior details of the upcoming five-seater.

The video starts by showing the charging socket which is positioned behind the right-hand-side rear door, where the traditional fuel filler cap will be. The design of the XUV400 has been inspired by the eXUV300 concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo but modern styling elements found in the latest crop of Mahindra SUVs can also be seen.

The front fascia comprises sharp-looking LED headlamps with inverted L-shaped integrated LED Daytime Running Lights while the Mahindra Twin Peaks corporate logo is grafted in the middle with X-like inserts giving a sporty vibe. We do expect more teasers to be released ahead of its global debut revealing more details.

Judging by the spy shots, the LED tail lamps will be brand new while the newly designed alloy wheels and other visual tweaks are highly likely compared to the regular XUV300. The interior will likely boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity tech, ADAS-based features, automatic climate control, cruise control and a lot more.

It will reportedly use a 150 hp capable single electric motor and expect the claimed range to be around 400 km on a single charge. The Mahindra XUV400 is expected to feature fast charging capability, regen technology, etc. It could be offered in a wide range with multiple battery configurations.