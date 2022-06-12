Mahindra XUV400 (Nexon EV Rival) To Likely Get ADAS Tech From XUV700

Mahindra XUV400 will more likely boast ADAS technology and in-car connective features from XUV700 upon launch in early 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch the production version of the eXUV300 showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in the early parts of 2023 in the domestic market. It could be dubbed the XUV400 and it will compete against the country’s best-selling passenger electric vehicle, the Tata Nexon EV. Recently, the XUV400 was spotted testing in India giving us some key details.

The compact electric SUV gets a different looking rear profile with new wraparound LED taillights extending into the tweaked tailgate while the bumper section also appears to be different. Mahindra has already confirmed that the overall length of the XUV400 will be increased. It will stretch to 4.2 metres and will continue to be based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform.

Besides the rear end, the overall design of the Mahindra XUV400 will more likely be similar to that of the eXUV300 concept. The ICE XUV300 has been well received amongst customers since its debut back in February 2019 and is said to get a facelift in early 2023 as well. The longer XUV400 could enable a bigger boot but the interior room could remain identical to the XUV300.

As for the performance, Mahindra might opt for a single electric motor setup transferring power to the front axle and it could be capable of producing 150 hp – making it 7 hp more powerful than the recently launched Nexon EV Max. The system will be fed by high-density NMC pouch cells. that could give it a longer driving range compared to the EV Max.

We can expect the claimed range to be well over 400 km on a single charge as its main rival uses lower power density cylindrical LFP cells instead. In addition, the Mahindra XUV400 is believed to be packed with features as the latest in-car connected technology and ADAS-based assistive and safety systems derived from the XUV700 could be part of the package.

The homegrown SUV maker is planning to introduce as many as eight electric vehicles by 2027 and the XUV400 will set the tone for a range of new zero-emission models to come. The company will unveil the Born Electric Vision based concepts in August as well.