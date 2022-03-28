Mahindra XUV400 (Nexon EV Rival) To Launch In Early 2023 – Report

Mahindra XUV400 will reportedly go on sale in early 2023 and it could be offered in two battery configurations to take on Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra has been teasing a trio of Born Electric vehicles over the last few weeks ahead of the unveil by the middle of this year. The EVs will be revealed in their concept form and they will likely see the light in the near future in their production-spec avatars. Ahead of their arrival, Mahindra will reportedly launch a handful of electrified models.

The homegrown SUV specialist is said to introduce the eKUV100, the electrified micro SUV, towards the end of this calendar year in the Indian market targeting young customers. The five-seater will be priced under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will have a claimed driving range of at least 250 km in a single charge according to the report.

It further noted that the Mahindra eKUV100 is in its final testing and developmental stages. The Mahindra eXUV300 is also rumoured to be launched in early 2023 and it has already been caught testing a handful of times. The eKUV100 and eXUV300 made their global debut alongside the Funster concept and a quadricycle at the 2020 Auto Expo in their near-production state.

The eXUV300 could carry the production XUV400 and it will have several commonalities with the IC-engined XUV300, which is also due an update around January 2023. Judging by the test mules, the Mahindra XUV400 will have a charging socket positioned on the front left-hand side of the fender and it appears to sit slightly lower to the ground.

The eXUV300 concept displayed a couple of years ago had two battery pack choices – one will likely put up against Tata Nexon EV and the larger battery could rival the upcoming long-range Nexon EV with around 400 km drive range. The latter could also take on Hyundai Kona Electric and the recently facelifted MG ZS EV, and it could undercut them in terms of pricing.

Mahindra is planning to launch as many as eight EVs by 2027 and the born electric architecture will underpin four new electric SUVs starting from 2025 and they will be developed from scratch.