Mahindra XUV400 (Nexon EV Rival) To Be Offered In Two Battery Configurations

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the all-electric version of XUV300 in the Indian market soon, and road testing is currently underway

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch a slew of EVs in the Indian car market very soon. One of these forthcoming electric cars is an XUV300-based EV, expected to be named XUV400 or eXUV300. The electric SUV was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it is currently being road-tested in our country.

The manufacturer is planning to launch the electric XUV300 in the third or fourth quarter of FY2023, as per an official statement. The vehicle has been spotted testing a few times on Indian roads. Despite wearing full-body camouflage, the test models seem to have a similar exterior design to the regular ICE version, likely with a few changes.

The electric crossover is expected to be available with two battery options. The long-range variant will have the bigger battery, while the standard range variant will have the smaller one. The exact specifications haven’t been revealed yet. The long-range version of Mahindra XUV300 EV will be a competitor to Tata Nexon EV. The long-range version will be a rival to Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

The interior of this upcoming electric SUV is expected to be similar in design to the current fossil-fuel-powered version, but likely with better equipment. The upcoming XUV300 facelift will likely get the updated features list as well, along with an updated design. The official driving range of the forthcoming XUV300 EV is expected to be around 350 km.

The electric Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be priced between Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the automaker is planning to launch a slew of other electric cars in the near future. Before the XUV300 EV, M&M is expected to launch the KUV100 EV in the Indian market, which was also showcased at the last Auto Expo.

Other than that, M&M recently teased three electric SUVs, based on the brand’s new ‘Born EV’ platform, which will be unveiled in concept form in July this year. All three concept EVs will be designed by Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), and they will all occupy different segments.